3 Children Critically Injured in Bronx Blaze, FDNY Says

Three children were taken to a hospital in critical condition after a fire broke out at a multi-family home in the Bronx Monday, fire officials said.

A call about the blaze on Burke Avenue came in shortly after 9 a.m. Officials say the fire apparently started on the second floor; about 70 FDNY members responded. The flames were doused within about an hour.

Photos posted by the FDNY on Twitter once the fire was out showed the top of the building completely charred by flames.

Police say the injured children suffered smoke inhalation but are expected to survive. It wasn't clear who was with them at the time of the fire, but police said their mother had been "notified." No other details on the children or a possible cause of the fire were available by early Monday afternoon.