3 Charged With Murder in Mysterious NYC Case of Dead Woman in Blanket

Three men in their 20s face murder charges in the mysterious death of a woman they were allegedly found carrying in a blanket from a Queens home in the middle of the night this week, NYPD officials said Thursday.

The initial investigation involved four men, though only three are charged as of yet.

The NYPD said officers initially saw four men toting a large object as they left an area on Foam Place in Far Rockaway before 2 a.m. Wednesday. Cops saw them place the object in the trunk of a vehicle and they all drove away, officials said.

The officers followed the men and eventually stopped them near Nassau Expressway and Bayview Avenue. After they searched the vehicle, they found a woman wrapped in a blanket. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman has not been identified and her cause of death has yet to be determined. Neighbors in Far Rockaway said she was the landlord of a building, though her connection to the men remains unclear.

A Homeland Security Investigations spokesperson in New York said the arrests stem from a long-term investigation, which may explain why the NYPD officers were so quick to pursue them after seeing them carry a large object. A senior law enforcement official tells News 4 the case involves the MS-13 gang.

One of the men taken into custody was brought back to the scene hours later by law enforcement officials as their investigation focused on an abandoned lot across from the home. Detectives were seen loading up and cataloging evidence bags.

According to police, one of the three men who now faces a murder charger in the case is linked to the address from which the body allegedly initially was taken. That man is 20-year-old Rigel Velasla, officials said.

Also accused of murder: 22-year-old Allan Lopez and 21-year-old Gustavo Salmiento, both of Queens. Both also are charged with criminal possession of a weapon, while Lopez is accused additionally of a controlled substance offense.

It wasn't immediately clear if either of the three men had attorneys as of Thursday afternoon, nor were details made available on the fourth man initially taken into custody. Police say their investigation is ongoing.