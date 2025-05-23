3 boaters clinging to sinking yacht in East River rescued by FDNY

Three boaters were rescued by the FDNY as their yacht took on water near the Whitestone Bridge in the East River Tuesday, officials said.

The boat apparently struck an object and began to sink, leading the boaters to issue a "mayday" call over their marine radio, the FDNY said. When a marine unit pulled up to the yacht, the three people on board were clinging to the boat as it was going under the murky water.

The boaters were rescued one at a time and were treated for shock, hypothermia and injuries, the FDNY said.

“We attended the summer boat program, a two-week, hands-on, and intense course that prepares us for every possible scenario,” said FDNY Lt. David Torres. “Combined with our firefighting experience in high-stress situations where every second counts, we worked together, stayed in our lanes, and saved lives. It was incredible teamwork. I am very proud of these guys.”