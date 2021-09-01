3 Arrested in Shooting Death of 8-Year-Old NJ Boy in Wheelchair

Three people have been arrested in the death of an 8-year-old New Jersey boy who accidentally shot himself with a gun his uncle allegedly brought to his apartment earlier this week, authorities say.

Jahmeer Allen, who uses a wheelchair for an unspecified disability, was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound when Newark police responded to his home on Schuyler Avenue around 10 p.m. Sunday, officials have said. He later died.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A 10-year-old was in the house at the time of the shooting along with Allen's aunt, who was sleeping.

Three adults have been charged, including Allen's 23-year-old aunt. She and Allen's grandmother, who is also his legal guardian, both are charged with second-degree child endangerment. The grandmother wasn't home at the time of the shooting.

Also charged: Allen's 18-year-old uncle, who allegedly brought the gun into the boy's apartment and left it unattended. He is accused of child endangerment as well as unlawful possession of a weapon and other related offenses.

That man, Marquis Wright, remains at large, police said. The two women are in custody.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Essex County Prosecutor's Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-TIPS-4EC.