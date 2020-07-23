3 Arrested in Alleged Fatal Shooting of Rival Motorcycle Gang Leader: NYPD

New York City police have arrested three suspects involved in the caught-on-camera killing of the leader of a rival motorcycle gag in May.

Authorities on Tuesday arrested 27-year-old Anthony Destefano and Hells Angels motorcycle club members 58-year-old Frank Tatulli and 29-year-old Sayanon Thongthawath. They were charged with the fatal shooting of Francisco Rosado, 51, who was reportedly the leader of the Pagans Motorcycle Club, the NY Post first reported.

Rosado was gunned down on May 2 on Holland Avenue in the Allerton section of the Bronx, according to police. He suffered gunshot wounds to the head and torso and EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

Video released by police showed two men getting out of an SUV with their guns drawn. They chased after their target, firing shots, before getting away.