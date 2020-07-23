gun violence

3 Arrested in Alleged Fatal Shooting of Rival Motorcycle Gang Leader: NYPD

NBC Universal, Inc.

New York City police have arrested three suspects involved in the caught-on-camera killing of the leader of a rival motorcycle gag in May.

Authorities on Tuesday arrested 27-year-old Anthony Destefano and Hells Angels motorcycle club members 58-year-old Frank Tatulli and 29-year-old Sayanon Thongthawath. They were charged with the fatal shooting of Francisco Rosado, 51, who was reportedly the leader of the Pagans Motorcycle Club, the NY Post first reported.

Rosado was gunned down on May 2 on Holland Avenue in the Allerton section of the Bronx, according to police. He suffered gunshot wounds to the head and torso and EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

Local

reopening 3 hours ago

New York City to Give New Pool Guidance Ahead of Friday's Reopening

Suffolk County 4 hours ago

Driver Pleads Guilty, Admits Texting in 2017 Crash That Left NY Trooper With Brain Injury

Video released by police showed two men getting out of an SUV with their guns drawn. They chased after their target, firing shots, before getting away.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

gun violenceBronxHells Angelsgang violence
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us