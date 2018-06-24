4-Year-Old Dead, 39-Year-Old Injured in Brooklyn Hit-And-Run: NYPD - NBC New York
4-Year-Old Dead, 39-Year-Old Injured in Brooklyn Hit-And-Run: NYPD

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 34 minutes ago

    A four-year-old girl is dead and a 39-year-old is in stable condition after they were struck by a car in Brooklyn on Sunday, the NYPD said. 

    A driver backing up a black SUV near the intersection of Wyckoff Avenue and Hart Street in Bushwick hit the two around 4:30 p.m., authorities said. 

    The driver fled the scene, according to police. 

    Police didn't immediately provide additional details about the incident, and no one had been arrested as of Sunday evening.

    Editor's note: Officials initially said the child struck by the vehicle was three years old. The story has been updated to reflect new information from police.

