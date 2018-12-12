What to Know A mother and five other people have been arrested for “severely” beating and scalding her 3-year-old son, authorities said

All six of them allegedly beat the boy with a belt and their fists and poured scalding water on him “as a form of corporal punishment"

They have all been charged with aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child and are expected to appear in court on Thursday

A mother and five other people have been arrested for “severely” beating and scalding her 3-year-old son, authorities said.

Patricia Gamarra, 62, Mary Buchan, 55, Patricia Buchan, 28, Bridget Buchan, 23, Homer Searcy, 39, and Natacha Smith, 43 — the boy's mother —were arrested for the “systemic and coordinated beating” of the little boy, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday.

All six of them allegedly beat the boy with a belt and their fists and poured scalding water on him “as a form of corporal punishment,” prosecutors said.

They all live in the same house in Newark and have been charged with aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child, according to prosecutors.

They are expected to appear in court on Thursday, prosecutors said.

Their attorney information wasn’t immediately available Wednesday.