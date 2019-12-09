3-Year-Old Struck, Killed By Vehicle in New York City

What to Know A 3-year-old child has died after being struck by a vehicle in East Harlem Monday morning, police say

According to authorities, a woman and boy were struck on First Avenue and East 116th Street around 9:30 a.m.

The woman did not sustain injuries, but was transported to a hospital, according to police

A 3-year-old child has died after being struck by a vehicle in East Harlem Monday morning, police say.

According to authorities, the mother and boy were struck on First Avenue and East 116th Street around 9:30 a.m.

According to law enforcement sources, the driver of a blue Ford F-250 was traveling east bound on 116th Street when he made a left onto northbound First Avenue and struck the child who was inside a stroller.

The child was identified as Bertin DeJesus of Harlem, according to sources.

Both the mother and child were both transported to Metropolitan Hospital. The child was initially transported in serious condition, according to police, who also say the woman did not sustain any injuries. However, police later confirmed that the child was dead upon arrival.

The driver remained on the scene and was taken into custody. Charges are pending.

Heartbreaking images from the scene show NYPD combing the area where a lone, empty stroller remained in the middle of the street, taped off by police tape.