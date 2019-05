A 3-year-old boy was struck hurt in a hit-and-run in Newark on Sunday morning, officials said.

The boy was hit at 18th Avenue and Brookdale Avenue just before 10 a.m., said Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose.

The toddler was conscious and brought to University Hospital. His condition wasn't immediately released.

Police asked anyone with information to call 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477).