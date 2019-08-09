What to Know A 3-year-old boy is in critical condition after being pulled from a backyard pool on Staten Island, according to law enforcement sources

A 3-year-old boy is in critical condition after being pulled from a backyard pool on Staten Island, according to law enforcement sources.

The FDNY and NYPD were called around 8:30 p.m. Friday to a home in the Todt Section due to a "possible drowning" incident, the sources say.

The child was rushed to Staten university north hospital where he is listed in critical condition, according to the sources.

The incident is still under investigation.