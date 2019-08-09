3-Year-Old Boy in Critical Condition After Child Was Pulled From NY Backyard Pool: Sources - NBC New York
3-Year-Old Boy in Critical Condition After Child Was Pulled From NY Backyard Pool: Sources

Published 2 hours ago

    What to Know

    • A 3-year-old boy is in critical condition after being pulled from a backyard pool on Staten Island, according to law enforcement sources

    • The FDNY and NYPD were called around 8:30 p.m. Friday to a home in the Todt Section due to a "possible drowning" incident, the sources say

    • The child was rushed to Staten university north hospital where he is listed in critical condition, according to the sources

    The incident is still under investigation.

