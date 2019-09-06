What to Know Three people, including a mother and a 2-year-old child, were burned in a fast-moving apartment fire in Lakewood, New Jersey

Three people were severely burned, including a mother and a 2-year-old child, in an apartment fire Friday in New Jersey, according to police.

Flames broke out of the Lakewood Township apartment on Prospect Street just before 1 a.m. Most of the residents self-evacuated but three people who were injured in the fire had to be airlifted to the hospital, Police Commissioner Meir Lichtenstein said.

The third victim was an adult but none of them have been identified.

"The flame was absolutely insane, how fast everything happened," resident Alejandra Castillo said.

People in at least eight apartment units were displaced, Lichtenstein tells News 4. The Red Cross is expected to provide aid to those residents.

County fire marshals are investigating the cause of the fire.

Five police officers were being treated for smoke inhalation, according to Lichtenstein, but no firefighters were injured.