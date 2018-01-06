A man died after he and two other people were shot in the Bronx on Saturday night, police said.

The 21-year-old man was shot in the back ear a home on Richardson Avenue in the Wakefield neighborhood shortly after 9 p.m., according to police.

A 47-year-old woman was shot in the shoulder and a 47-year-old man was shot in the neck, police said.

All three of the victims were taken to Jacobi Hospital, where the 21-year-old man was listed in critical condition and later died. His name has been withheld pending the notification of his family.

The other two victims have non-life-threatening injuries, according to the FDNY.

No arrests have been reported by police.