Man Dead After Triple Shooting in the Bronx: NYPD

Published at 9:58 PM EST on Jan 6, 2018 | Updated at 11:19 PM EST on Jan 6, 2018

    A man died after he and two other people were shot in the Bronx on Saturday night, police said. 

    The 21-year-old man was shot in the back ear a home on Richardson Avenue in the Wakefield neighborhood shortly after 9 p.m., according to police. 

    A 47-year-old woman was shot in the shoulder and a 47-year-old man was shot in the neck, police said. 

    All three of the victims were taken to Jacobi Hospital, where the 21-year-old man was listed in critical condition and later died. His name has been withheld pending the notification of his family. 

    The other two victims have non-life-threatening injuries, according to the FDNY. 

    No arrests have been reported by police. 

