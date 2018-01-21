Police were searching for at least one gunman after three people were shot blocks from the Empire State Building and Macy's. Wale Aliyu reports.

What to Know Three men were shot about two blocks south of the Empire State Building and three blocks south of Macy's

Police were searching for a gunman and a man he was with, both of whom ran off after the shooting

Police believe two of the victims were bystanders and that the third was the man the gunman had been arguing with

Three men were shot just blocks away from the Empire State Building in Midtown, sending bystanders ducking for cover on a spring-like Sunday evening, police and witnesses said.

A gunman was on the loose after the shooting near the busy intersection of 31st Street and Broadway shortly after 4:30 p.m., according to police.

"I was passing by and I heard four shots," one man said. "I was hiding like everybody; everybody was running around."

The shooting was sparked by an argument outside of a liquor store, witnesses said. The gunman opened fire, hitting the man he was arguing with and two other men who police believe were bystanders, one of them possibly a tourist.

Video shot by a witness shows a man on the ground holding his stomach. It's unclear if he was a victim.



Dozens of police were investigating outside of a liquor store on 31st Street.



Emergency responders and ambulances filled the street after the shooting. Crime scene tape was strung up around the liquor store as dozens of officers and detectives combed the area.

Police said they were searching for the gunman and another man he was with at the time of the shooting.

Two of the men were shot in their torsos and a third man was shot in his arm. They were all taken to Bellevue Hospital and were in stable condition, police said.