3 Men Beat Up and Rob Cabbie After Refusing to Pay: NYPD

Police released these photos of two men suspected of beating up and robbing a cab driver.

Three men refused to pay their cab fare, then beat up and robbed the driver, police said Saturday.

The men took a ride in the victim's cab on Thursday evening, the NYPD said. They got out on Prospect Avenue in the Belmont neighborhood of the Bronx, but refused to pay.

Then they punched the 32-year-old driver in the head and stole about $80, police said.

Terrell Green, 21, of the Bronx, was arrested and charged with robbery, police said.

The other two men fled. One was wearing a yellow du-rag, white T-shirt, dark jeans and dark sneakers.

The other was wearing a white T-shirt, red jobbing pants with a white stripe on the side, and white slip-on shoes with dark socks.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477)

