Three Long Island boys were injured after being struck by a vehicle while trying to cross the Sunrise Highway in the predawn hours Wednesday, police say.

According to Suffolk County police, the boys were struck while attempting to cross the thoroughfare around 3:55 a.m. in Lindenhurst.

Police say that 20-year-old Ryan Arthur was driving a 1998 Dodge Stratus, in the right lane of the westbound side of the highway when he struck the boys who were crossing at Straight Path.

All three boys were transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip.

Jose L. Lopez, 13, of Copiague, was listed in critical condition, and his brother, Jose E. Lopez, 9, was listed in serious condition, police say. Their cousin, Luis Tejada, 12, of West Babylon, suffered non life-threatening injuries.

Arthur, of West Babylon, was not injured and his car was impounded for a safety check.

It is unclear if police will charge him in connection to the incident or if there was no criminality.

Authorities urge anyone with information to call Suffolk County Police First Squad at 631-854-8152.