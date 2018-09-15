What to Know Three people died and one person was seriously injured in four separate vehicle-involved crashes on Long Island

A 22-year-old cyclist was injured, and a 52-year-old woman, a 68-year-old man and a 37-year-old man were killed in the incidents

Charges haven't been filed against any of the drivers involved in the incidents, according to police

Three people died and one person was seriously injured in four separate vehicle-involved crashes on Long Island late Friday night and early Saturday morning, officials said.

Cyclist Nicholas McMahan, 22, was seriously injured when he collided with a 2018 Toyota 4-Runner driven by a 47-year-old woman at the intersection of Moriches Road and 5th Street in St. James around 6:43 p.m. on Friday, Suffolk County police said. The woman and her female passenger weren’t injured, according to police.

A few hours later, around 9:15 p.m., 52-year-old Laura Couleas, of Medford, was driving a 1995 Honda east on Horseblock Road, on the Long Island Avenue overpass in Medford, when she crossed into the westbound lane and struck a 2011 Mitsubishi Suburban driven by a 20-year-old woman from North Carolina, police said.

Couleas was taken to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. The 20-year-old driver was treated for minor injuries at the same hospital, according to police.

Around 10:50 p.m., a 31-year-old woman from California was backing up a Penske Box Truck on Heather Court in Dix Hills when a male driving a 2017 Honda hit the truck’s trailer, police said. An object on the trailer hit the woman’s 68-year-old father, Jose Marroquin, who’d been outside the truck directing the woman as she backed up, according to police.

Marroquin, who also lived in California, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The Honda driver stayed at the scene.

And on Saturday around 12:06 a.m., a 26-year-old man was driving a 2009 Jeep when he hit Franklin Campos Rodriguez, 37, of Uniondale, as he walked in front of 16 Newbridge Rd. in Hicksville, police said.

Campos-Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene, and an investigation is ongoing.