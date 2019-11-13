3 Beagles, 3 Bloodhounds Left to Freeze Outside on Long Island: Cops - NBC New York
STORM TEAM 4: 
Expect Colder, Snowier Winter Than 2018
logo_nyc_2x

3 Beagles, 3 Bloodhounds Left to Freeze Outside on Long Island: Cops

Published 35 minutes ago | Updated 33 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Protecting Your Pet From Winter Hazards

    Christine Hahn of Animal Care Centers of New York shares tips for protecting your pet from winter hazards.

    (Published Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019)

    What to Know

    • Six dogs were left to freeze outside on Long Island as temperatures across the tri-state hit a record-low late Tuesday

    • Suffolk County police say they found three beagles and three bloodhounds chained or locked in cages in a non-residential area in Manorville

    • Anyone with information about the dogs is asked to call 631-854-8726

    Six dogs were left to freeze outside on Long Island as temperatures across the tri-state hit a record-low late Tuesday, according to police.

    Suffolk County police say they found three beagles and three bloodhounds chained or locked in cages in a non-residential area in Manorville after receiving a 911 report around 10:40 p.m. The water in the dogs' bowls was frozen.

    Temperatures in the area registered below freezing at 25 degrees Tuesday night, police said, but it's likely that it felt much colder due to strong winds caused by the arctic blast.

    The dogs' age ranges in age from 1 to 5 years old, police said. They were transported to Animal Emergency Service in Selden. The conditions of the canines weren't immediately clear.

    Storm Team 4's Winter Weather Forecast

    Storm Team 4's Winter Weather Forecast
    Storm Team 3

    Anyone with information about the dogs is asked to call 631-854-8726.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us