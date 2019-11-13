Christine Hahn of Animal Care Centers of New York shares tips for protecting your pet from winter hazards.

Six dogs were left to freeze outside on Long Island as temperatures across the tri-state hit a record-low late Tuesday, according to police.

Suffolk County police say they found three beagles and three bloodhounds chained or locked in cages in a non-residential area in Manorville after receiving a 911 report around 10:40 p.m. The water in the dogs' bowls was frozen.

Temperatures in the area registered below freezing at 25 degrees Tuesday night, police said, but it's likely that it felt much colder due to strong winds caused by the arctic blast.

The dogs' age ranges in age from 1 to 5 years old, police said. They were transported to Animal Emergency Service in Selden. The conditions of the canines weren't immediately clear.

Anyone with information about the dogs is asked to call 631-854-8726.