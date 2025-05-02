New Jersey

2nd teen faces arson charges in massive NJ wildfire

A 17-year-old was taken into custody and charged with arson in connection to the Jones Road Wildfire.

By Brendan Brightman

A second teenager was arrested in connection to the Jones Road Wildfire that occurred in Ocean County last month.

Prosecutors announced a 17-year-old, who they did not name, was taken into custody and charged with aggravated arson, arson and hindering apprehension.

Nineteen-year-old Joseph Kling, who was already in custody and charged with aggravated arson and arson, has now also been charged with hindering apprehension.

Kling appeared in court virtually Friday morning for a detention hearing to decide whether he should stay in jail, which was delayed until 2:30 p.m. The arrest of the second teen was announced shortly after.

The Jones Road Wildfire began on Tuesday, April 22. 15,300 acres have been burned since then, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service. As of Friday morning, the fire is 80% contained.

This story is developing, check back for more updates.

