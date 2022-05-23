2nd Teen Arrested in Deadly Shooting of 11-Year-Old NYC Girl: NYPD

A second teenage suspect has been arrested in the broad daylight shooting death of an 11-year-old girl in the Bronx, police said.

Charges against Omar Bojang were still pending Monday evening. The Bronx district attorney's office said that the 18-year-old turned himself in to their office alongside his attorney, and will later be arraigned on murder, manslaughter and weapons charges.

He has been wanted since Friday in connection to the deadly shooting of Kyhara Tay. Bojang, who the NYPD said has a criminal history, is believed to have been driving the moped from which the young girl was shot and killed.

The suspected shooter who fired the bullet believed to have killed Tay as she walked with family members on a Bronx street on May 16 was arrested Friday, police said. That suspect, just 15 years old, is facing charges that include murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“The tragedy here is that we're talking about a gunman who is too young to be called a gunman because he’s 15 years old,” Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said. "A 15-year-old who possessed a gun, fired a gun on a busy street at 5 o 'clock in the afternoon with no thought about his own human life or that of anybody else in the community.”

James Essig, the Police Department's chief of detectives, said the 15-year-old was being charged as an adult. It wasn’t clear if he had an attorney who could comment.

Authorities have said Tay was hit in the stomach when a duo on a moped opened fire at a group of men in Longwood, at a Westchester Avenue street corner.

"I won't say she was in the wrong place, because why shouldn't an 11-year-old child be able to stand outside in broad daylight," NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said at a Friday news conference.

This is Omar Bojang.



He is wanted in connection to the homicide of 11-year-old Kyhara Tay. Someone knows him.



Have any info on his whereabouts or this incident? DM @nypdtips or call 800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/q4hz7xU6xe — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 20, 2022

Tay was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later. Sources said the teenage suspect's alleged target was a 13-year-old, but he missed, striking Kyhara instead.

“Our children are having their entire childhoods taken from them,” said New York City Mayor Eric Adams. “Can’t go to the park. Can’t go to the store. Can’t attend events. You have to sit home because they don’t feel safe enough to go out. We’re betraying these youths. We're failing them.”

The family of the 11-yar-old girl killed by a stray bullet in the Bronx yesterday are coming together to honor her. Rana Novini reports.

The death of the sixth-grader has rocked her Bronx community. Family members gathered last week at a vigil for Kyhara, Kyky for short. Her parents were inconsolable as they visited the memorial that has taken over the street where she was shot.

"I'm sad and I miss her a lot and I can't believe she's dead. It hurts," said friend Kaylany Alvarez, who said she knew Kyhara since pre-school. "She would come over sometimes and we would be together and I woke up today and I found out that she got shot. I really miss her and I hope she's doing OK in heaven."

The next day, a crowd gathered for a rally in the girl's memory and to support her family, saying they are tired of living in fear of the violence in the streets, and angry those responsible are still being sought.

"These kids are doing wild, wild west out here," Longview resident Luis Torres said, adding "this is the worst tragedy I have seen in my whole entire life."

No one else was wounded in the shooting.