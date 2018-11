A 29-year-old man was struck and killed Sunday in Queens by a vehicle that fled the scene, police said.

The man was struck at about 5:30 p.m. as he was crossing Continental Avenue in Forest Hills, the NYPD said.

Witnesses said he was knocked out of his shoes.

He was taken to North Shore Hospital where he died. His identity wasn't immediately released.

Police were looking for a four-door gray or silver sedan.