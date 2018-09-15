28-Year-Old Man Shot Dead in Brooklyn After Dispute, Police Say - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

28-Year-Old Man Shot Dead in Brooklyn After Dispute, Police Say

Police said the man was involved in a dispute prior to the shooting

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    28-Year-Old Man Shot Dead in Brooklyn After Dispute, Police Say

    What to Know

    • A 28-year-old man was shot dead after getting into a fight in Brooklyn on Saturday, police said

    • Police responding to a 911 call found the man in Cypress Hills with a gunshot wound to his back

    • Police said the man was involved in a dispute prior to the shooting

    A 28-year-old man was shot dead after getting into a fight in Brooklyn on Saturday, police said.

    Police responding to a 911 call found the man in front of 210 Grant Avenue, in Cypress Hills, with a gunshot wound to his back around 4:24 a.m., the NYPD said.

    The man was taken to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His identity hadn’t yet been released, pending family notification.

    Police said the man was involved in a dispute prior to the shooting. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images, File

    They hadn’t arrested anyone in connection with the shooting as of Saturday afternoon. An investigation is ongoing.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us