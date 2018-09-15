What to Know A 28-year-old man was shot dead after getting into a fight in Brooklyn on Saturday, police said

Police responding to a 911 call found the man in Cypress Hills with a gunshot wound to his back

Police said the man was involved in a dispute prior to the shooting

A 28-year-old man was shot dead after getting into a fight in Brooklyn on Saturday, police said.

Police responding to a 911 call found the man in front of 210 Grant Avenue, in Cypress Hills, with a gunshot wound to his back around 4:24 a.m., the NYPD said.

The man was taken to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His identity hadn’t yet been released, pending family notification.

Police said the man was involved in a dispute prior to the shooting.

They hadn’t arrested anyone in connection with the shooting as of Saturday afternoon. An investigation is ongoing.