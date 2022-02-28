CRIME STOPPERS

27-Year-Old Subway Rider Shot in Chest in Brooklyn

The suspect is still on the loose

A 27-year-old man was shot in the chest by a Brooklyn subway platform after getting into some sort of argument with another individual, police said Monday.

The man was at the Broadway Junction station, on the Brooklyn-bound L platform, around 10:15 p.m. Sunday when gunfire rang out. He was hit once. Video from the scene showed him lying on the floor of a stopped train before police arrived.

The nature of the argument wasn't clear, but the victim is expected to survive.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

It's the latest violent subway incident to hit the transit system since the city and state jointly rolled out a new safety plan less than two weeks ago. Police said late Sunday they're looking for someone in a human feces attack on a woman sitting on a platform bench in the Bronx last week, while the hammer-wielding suspect who allegedly fractured a woman's skull and kicked her down the stairs is in custody.

