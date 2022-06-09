Bronx

27-Year-Old Shot Dead Inside NYC Pharmacy, Police Say

Authorities are looking for four suspects seen fleeing the scene

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A 27-year-old man was shot to death inside a Bronx pharmacy Thursday afternoon, police confirmed, but few details on the circumstances were immediately available.

A call about the gunfire at Amazing Pharmacy on East Tremont Avenue came in around 2 p.m. The victim was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at a hospital.

According to the preliminary investigation, four suspects fled the scene on foot. Three were last seen wearing white shorts and black shirts. One had on orange shorts and a Yankee cap, police said. The investigation is still in its early stages, though authorities do not believe the victim worked at the pharmacy. No possible motive was shared.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Bronxgun violenceshooting
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us