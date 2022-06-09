27-Year-Old Shot Dead Inside NYC Pharmacy, Police Say

A 27-year-old man was shot to death inside a Bronx pharmacy Thursday afternoon, police confirmed, but few details on the circumstances were immediately available.

A call about the gunfire at Amazing Pharmacy on East Tremont Avenue came in around 2 p.m. The victim was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at a hospital.

According to the preliminary investigation, four suspects fled the scene on foot. Three were last seen wearing white shorts and black shirts. One had on orange shorts and a Yankee cap, police said. The investigation is still in its early stages, though authorities do not believe the victim worked at the pharmacy. No possible motive was shared.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.