A 27-year-old woman was stabbed to death in an attack police are investigating as a murder-suicide.

Donne Dojoy, 27, of Queens, was found stabbed to death inside a home on Albert Road, near Whitelaw Street, in Ozone Park, around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, the NYPD said.

Police said Dojoy’s husband was found hanging from a tree in a marsh not far from the home.

His name wasn’t immediately released. The incident is being investigated as a murder suicide, according to police.