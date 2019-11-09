27-Year-Old Queens Woman Stabbed to Death in Possible Murder-Suicide: NYPD - NBC New York
27-Year-Old Queens Woman Stabbed to Death in Possible Murder-Suicide: NYPD

Police said the woman's husband was found hanging from a tree in a marsh not far from the home

Published 52 minutes ago | Updated 49 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A 27-year-old woman was stabbed to death in an attack police are investigating as a murder-suicide

    • The woman was found stabbed to death inside a home in Queens on Friday evening, the NYPD said

    • Police said her husband was found hanging from a tree in a marsh not far from the home

    A 27-year-old woman was stabbed to death in an attack police are investigating as a murder-suicide.

    Donne Dojoy, 27, of Queens, was found stabbed to death inside a home on Albert Road, near Whitelaw Street, in Ozone Park, around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, the NYPD said.

    Police said Dojoy’s husband was found hanging from a tree in a marsh not far from the home.

    His name wasn’t immediately released. The incident is being investigated as a murder suicide, according to police.

