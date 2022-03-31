26-Year-Old Dead in Point-Blank Execution Outside NYC Home: Cops

Police are looking for a gunman they say fired multiple times at a 26-year-old man at point-blank range outside a Queens home over the weekend, killing him in an apparent execution captured on camera, authorities say.

The victim, identified as Peter Panthier, of Brooklyn, was hit in the left side of his neck and head when the gunman opened fire outside the Grassmere Terrace home in Far Rockaway around 8:15 p.m. Saturday, authorities say.

Video footage released by police shows the two men walking on what appears to be a driveway barely a foot apart. Suddenly, one of the men pulls out a gun, steps slightly back and fires it directly at the head of the man walking next to him.

Panthier died at a hospital. The gunman ran off.

It's not clear if or how the two knew each other, or what the Brooklyn man was doing at the Queens home where he was killed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at1-800-577-TIPS.