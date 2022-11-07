26 Cars Stolen From NYC Dealership in Single Night

Cops are trying to track down more than two dozen cars stolen in a single night from a dealership in Queens.

Twenty-six vehicles went missing between 5 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. Monday from the business on Queens Boulevard in Maspeth, the NYPD said.

The suspects behind the mass car theft broke into the dealership's office and took keys to the 26 cars before forcing open the gate and driving the cars out, police said.

Officers were out canvassing Monday for any surveillance video that would help track down those responsible.