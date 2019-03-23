A man is in custody in a deadly hit and run in Hamilton Heights, police say.

A 26-year-old woman was struck by an SUV as she stepped off the curb in upper Manhattan, pinning her against a parked car before it drove off, police said Saturday.

Erica Imbasciani, of Brooklyn, suffered severe trauma to her head and body and was pronounced dead at St. Luke's Hospital, the NYPD said.

The driver of the GMC Yukon Denali, 27-year-old Tyrik Cooper of the Bronx, was arrested and charged with vehicular manslaughter, leaving the scene, driving without a license and driving while impaired by drugs, police said.

Imbasciani was trying to cross the street at Amsterdam Avenue and West 141st Street in Hamilton Heights shortly before 10 p.m. Friday when she was struck by the SUV and pinned against a parked car, police said.

The SUV then drove off and struck another SUV that was waiting for a red light, police said. That's when police arrested the driver.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Cooper had an attorney.