26-Year-Old Woman Killed in Upper Manhattan Hit and Run: NYPD - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

26-Year-Old Woman Killed in Upper Manhattan Hit and Run: NYPD

Published Mar 23, 2019 at 7:18 AM | Updated 5 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Hit-and-Run Crash Kills Woman in Upper Manhattan: Police

    A man is in custody in a deadly hit and run in Hamilton Heights, police say.

    (Published 5 hours ago)

    A 26-year-old woman was struck by an SUV as she stepped off the curb in upper Manhattan, pinning her against a parked car before it drove off, police said Saturday. 

    Erica Imbasciani, of Brooklyn, suffered severe trauma to her head and body and was pronounced dead at St. Luke's Hospital, the NYPD said. 

    The driver of the GMC Yukon Denali, 27-year-old Tyrik Cooper of the Bronx, was arrested and charged with vehicular manslaughter, leaving the scene, driving without a license and driving while impaired by drugs, police said. 

    Imbasciani was trying to cross the street at Amsterdam Avenue and West 141st Street in Hamilton Heights shortly before 10 p.m. Friday when she was struck by the SUV and pinned against a parked car, police said. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    @NYPDPaws

    The SUV then drove off and struck another SUV that was waiting for a red light, police said. That's when police arrested the driver. 

    It wasn't immediately clear whether Cooper had an attorney. 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us