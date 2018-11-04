26-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot in Queens, Police Say - NBC New York
26-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot in Queens, Police Say

Police found the man unconscious and unresponsive in front of a home in Flushing

Published 2 hours ago

    A 26-year-old man died after he was shot several times in front of a home in Queens, authorities said.

    Police responding to a 911 call around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday found the man unconscious and unresponsive with several gunshot wounds to his body in front of a home on 45th Avenue, between 163rd and 164th streets, in Flushing, the NYPD said.

    The man was taken to New York Presbyterian Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

    No one has been arrested in connection with his death, and an investigation is ongoing.

    Police didn’t immediately release the man’s name. 

