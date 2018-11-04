26-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot in Queens, Police Say

What to Know A 26-year-old man died after he was shot several times in front of a home in Queens, authorities said

Police found the man with several gunshot wounds to his body in front of a home in Flushing

The man was taken to New York Presbyterian Hospital, where he was pronounced dead

A 26-year-old man died after he was shot several times in front of a home in Queens, authorities said.

Police responding to a 911 call around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday found the man unconscious and unresponsive with several gunshot wounds to his body in front of a home on 45th Avenue, between 163rd and 164th streets, in Flushing, the NYPD said.

The man was taken to New York Presbyterian Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No one has been arrested in connection with his death, and an investigation is ongoing.

Police didn’t immediately release the man’s name.