25-Year-Old Woman in Custody in NYC Office Stabbing Death of 66-Year-Old: Cops

Few details on the case were immediately available Monday afternoon

A 25-year-old woman is in custody in the stabbing death of a 66-year-old man who was found in an office in Queens Monday, authorities say.

Cops responding to a call of an assault in progress at the 39th Avenue building, which appears linked to a NewYork-Presbyteria facility and a Korean radio station -- shortly before noon found the 66-year-old victim unresponsive with stab wounds to his body and neck, officials said.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Charges are pending against the woman taken into custody.

No other details were immediately available.

