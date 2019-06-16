25-Year-Old Woman Drowns at Queens Beach: Police

What to Know A 25-year-old woman died after she was pulled from the water at Jacob Riis Park Saturday evening, police said

The woman and a 26-year-old man were both pulled from the water unconscious around 6:50 p.m., the NYPD said.

They were taken to St. John’s Episcopal Hospital in serious condition, according to police.

The woman, whose name wasn’t immediately released, was pronounced dead around 8 p.m., police said. The man was listed in stable condition.

Police didn't immediately provide additional details about the incident.