25-Year-Old Woman Drowns at Queens Beach: Police - NBC New York
25-Year-Old Woman Drowns at Queens Beach: Police

The woman and a 26-year-old man were both pulled from the water unconscious around 6:50 p.m., the NYPD said

Published 10 minutes ago

    What to Know

    A 25-year-old woman died after she was pulled from the water at Jacob Riis Park Saturday evening, police said.

    The woman and a 26-year-old man were both pulled from the water unconscious around 6:50 p.m., the NYPD said.

    They were taken to St. John’s Episcopal Hospital in serious condition, according to police.

    The woman, whose name wasn’t immediately released, was pronounced dead around 8 p.m., police said. The man was listed in stable condition.

    Police didn't immediately provide additional details about the incident.

