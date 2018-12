Oscar Ronquillo, 25, faces felony charges after a traffic stop revealed he had 65 license suspensions.

A 25-year-old man faces felony charges after a traffic stop revealed his driver's license had been suspended -- 65 times.

Oscar Ronquillo, of North Lindenhurst, was arrested Friday morning in West Babylon after officers spotted him driving a 2005 Honda that had been reported stolen.

A license check revealed Ronquillo's checkered record.

He now faces a felony charge for unlicensed operation of a car, as well as a misdemeanor for unauthorized use of a car.