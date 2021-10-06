Mount Vernon

24-Year-Old Woman Found Dead in Front Vestibule of NY Home

Mount Vernon police ask anyone with information to call the Detective Division at 914-665-2510

Police are investigating the death of a 24-year-old woman whose body was found in the front vestibule of a multi-family home in Mount Vernon, officials said Wednesday.

Cops responding to a call about an unresponsive woman at the Summit Avenue home around 7 a.m. a day earlier found her dead at the scene.

No information was shared regarding possible injuries to the woman's body or a potential cause of death. Her body was taken to the medical examiner's office.

Her identity has not been released.

Mount Vernon police ask anyone with information to call the Detective Division at 914-665-2510.

