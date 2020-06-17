Newark

24-Year-Old NJ Flight Attendant Missing for a Week, Family Says

A 24-year-old flight attendant from Newark, New Jersey, hasn't been seen in more than a week, police and her family say.

Breyah Pruden was reported missing on June 10 and was last seen in the 300 block of Chestnut Street, according to authorities. Her family says Pruden is a flight attendant for United Airlines and that she has never disappeared like this before.

They say they're are concerned because her phone is off.

Pruden was last seen wearing a burgundy tank top and blue jean shorts. She was also carrying a black Tumi carry-on luggage bag, police said. Authorities described her as 5’5” tall and 120 lbs.

Anyone with information about Pruden's location is urged to call the Newark Police Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477).

