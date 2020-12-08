Brooklyn

24-Year-Old Man Shot in NYC Barbershop Ambush: Police

Police are searching for two suspects following of an ambush inside a Brooklyn barbershop that left a 24-year-old injured.

The NYPD says the victim was inside the barbershop on Nostrand Avenue in East Flatbush around 8 p.m. Monday when two people entered. One of the people displaced a gun and fired the weapon once, striking the man.

The two suspects the fled the scene, police said, and the shooting victim was transported to Kings County Hospital where he's expected to recover.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing, according to police.

