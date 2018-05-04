Chicken Wings Dusted With 24-Karat Gold Come to NYC

New York is known for some pretty extravagant foods. But did you ever imagine that wings, the food you order for a football game, can be just as elaborate, especially when they are dressed in gold flakes?

Foodgod 24 Karat wings are now available at two Manhattan locations of The Ainsworth, who collaborated with Jonathan Cheban, The New York Daily News reports. Cheban calls himself Foodgod and has also appeared on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians."

The wings are soaked in a mixture of coconut butter, gold butter, chipotle and honey batter for 24 hours. After gold flakes are sprinkled on top of the wings, they are served with a side of gourmet dipping blue cheese.

The wings are available as follows: 10 wings for $30, or 20 wings for $60 at the Chelsea and East Village Locations. Splurge and receive 50 wings plus a bottle of Jay-Z owned Champagne Armand de Brignac for $1,000.