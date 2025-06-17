22 dogs seized during animal cruelty investigation in Oxford, Conn.

Police said 22 dogs were seized and a man has been arrested for animal cruelty in Oxford on Tuesday.

First Selectman George Temple said the dogs were seized on Little Punkup Road around 10:15 a.m.

Police and animal control officers searched a home and found nearly two dozen dogs, many of which were suffering from various medical conditions.

The conditions included severe flea infestation, sight impairment, poor grooming and skin rashes, according to the first selectman. One of the dogs was also found to be pregnant.

State police said all of the dogs were taken to local veterinary clinics for treatment.

"These dogs have been allowed to inbred and fight with each other without any kind of control," Temple said in a statement. "We will not permit animal mistreatment in the town of Oxford."

The man who was arrested is scheduled to appear in court on June 30.