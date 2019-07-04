The 13-year-old was just feet from her front door when a man tried to pick her up, but she put up a tremendous fight. The suspect is now under arrest. NBC 4 New York's Greg Cergol reports.

A 24-year-old man was arrested -- accused of following a 13-year-old girl home from school and trying to to abduct her earlier this week. A kidnapping attempt that was thwarted after the girl bravely fought him off, police say.

Jarrod James, of Roosevelt, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child, assault in the second degree, attempted kidnapping and criminal obstruction of breathing/blood circulation, according to Nassau County police.

It is unclear when James will be arraigned on the charges.

Attorney information for him was not immediately available.

The attempted abduction occurred just after noon near Lawrence Road Middle School.

The teen said she noticed a man in the parking lot who followed her onto Adams Street. The suspect chased her and grabbed her from behind, putting his hand over her mouth, police said.

The victim's house was nearby and she managed to escape the man's grasp twice before running inside her residence.