23-Year-Old Woman Whacked in Head, Hip by Cane-Wielding Straphanger in Manhattan

Police are looking for a man about 60 years old in connection with what they say appears to be the latest in a string of attacks on Asian Americans in New York City.

In this case, a 23-year-old Asian woman had just gotten off a northbound 1 train at the station at Broadway and West 116th Street on the Upper West Side shortly before 7 a.m. May 12 when a stranger with a cane attacked her on the platform.

The woman was just walking by the suspect when cops say he swung his walking cane multiple times, hitting her on the side of her head and her hip. She suffered some pain and swelling to the body parts that were hit but refused medical attention at the scene, police said in revealing details on the case Wednesday.

The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.

Police released a surveillance image of the suspect (above). Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.