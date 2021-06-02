hate crimes

23-Year-Old Woman Whacked in Head, Hip by Cane-Wielding Straphanger in Manhattan

The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are looking for a man about 60 years old in connection with what they say appears to be the latest in a string of attacks on Asian Americans in New York City.

In this case, a 23-year-old Asian woman had just gotten off a northbound 1 train at the station at Broadway and West 116th Street on the Upper West Side shortly before 7 a.m. May 12 when a stranger with a cane attacked her on the platform.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The woman was just walking by the suspect when cops say he swung his walking cane multiple times, hitting her on the side of her head and her hip. She suffered some pain and swelling to the body parts that were hit but refused medical attention at the scene, police said in revealing details on the case Wednesday.

Local

CRIME STOPPERS 2 hours ago

E-Bike Rider Trails NYPD Van in Manhattan, Threatens Traffic Agents: Cops

lower east side 2 hours ago

Man Arrested on Murder Charge in NYC Skate Park Stabbing Death

The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.

Police released a surveillance image of the suspect (above). Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

hate crimesManhattanCRIME STOPPERSUpper West Sidestop asian hate
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us