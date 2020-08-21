23-Year-Old Man Shot and Killed Outside McDonald's in Downtown Brooklyn: NYPD

A 23-year-old man was shot outside a McDonald's in Downtown Brooklyn late Thursday, according to police.

The NYPD says a gunman walked up to the victim near the corner of Flatbush Avenue and Fulton Street and shot him in the shoulder and head. First responders transported the victim, who has not been identified, to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital where he later died.

No other details were immediately available.

There has been no arrest and an investigation is ongoing, police said.

Earlier this week, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea says the city's gun violence problem is largely in the borough. He said the department took a step backward in its fight against gun violence during a "tough" weekend that saw more than 50 people shot and at least four killed.

"When you dig a little deeper and peel the onion back you’re seeing Brooklyn individuals and perpetrators with active gun cases sometimes from Brooklyn committing violence in other parts of the city," Shea told NY1 Tuesday.