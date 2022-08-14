23-Year-Old Drunk Driver Kills Woman in Long Island Neighborhood: Cops

A suspected drunk driver is under arrest after police said he hit and killed a woman on Long Island overnight.

Suffolk County police said Wade Gagliano was driving in Ronkonkoma when he ran down a woman walking, and didn't stop. It happened around 1:30 a.m. along Johnson Avenue.

The woman died at the scene.

Gagliano was later located by officers and taken into custody.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The 23-year-old Ronkonkoma man is facing DWI charges and leaving the scene of a deadly accident. Attorney information for the man was not immediately known.