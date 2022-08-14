Ronkonkoma

23-Year-Old Drunk Driver Kills Woman in Long Island Neighborhood: Cops

News 4

A suspected drunk driver is under arrest after police said he hit and killed a woman on Long Island overnight.

Suffolk County police said Wade Gagliano was driving in Ronkonkoma when he ran down a woman walking, and didn't stop. It happened around 1:30 a.m. along Johnson Avenue.

The woman died at the scene.

Gagliano was later located by officers and taken into custody.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The 23-year-old Ronkonkoma man is facing DWI charges and leaving the scene of a deadly accident. Attorney information for the man was not immediately known.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

RonkonkomaLong Islandhit-and-run
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us