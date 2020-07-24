23 Sickened, Mostly Kids, in Chemical Incident at NJ Pool; 5 Taken to Hospital

Four children and an adult were taken to a hospital and another nearly two dozen victims treated on scene after a mixture of pool chemicals sickened people at a New Jersey pool Friday, officials said.

The Parsippany–Troy Hills Police Department responded to report of a hazmat exposure at the Glacier Hills Association Pool on Forum Court shortly before 9:30 a.m. About 27 people were at the pool at the time, most of them kids taking swimming lessons. They were exposed to a vapor cloud caused by a mixture of pool chemicals, according to police.

The five victims who went to the hospital suffered respiratory distress. No details on their conditions were immediately available. The 18 people treated at the scene were expected to be OK.

It's not clear what caused the exposure. The investigation is ongoing, but police say the surrounding community is not at risk.

Pools in New Jersey were permitted to reopen late last month for the first time since the pandemic hit. Eight New York City pools reopen to the public Friday for the first time this summer, while seven more reopen next week.