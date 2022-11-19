22-Year-Old Awaiting Extradition in Virginia for Triple Stabbing at NYC Home

A 22-year-old man is in the custody of law enforcement and awaiting extradition back to New York City where he's expected to face charges for the deaths of three women found stabbed to death in a Queens home Friday.

Authorities said the individual was apprehended in Virginia, hundreds of miles from the horror scene on 182nd Street in Springfield Gardens where the victims were discovered around 11 a.m. The women, all related, were 26, 47 and 68 years old, police said.

The victims' identities weren't immediately made public, but officials said the oldest was the mother and stepmother to the 47- and 26-year-olds, respectively.

All three women had been stabbed in the neck, cops said. A home health aide helping the youngest victim, who had cerebral palsy and was bedbound, found the bodies, police said.

Law enforcement converged on the area en masse, Chopper 4 video showed. The location isn't far from JFK Airport and the home officers had taped off appeared to be on a seemingly quiet residential block.

Three women were pronounced dead at the home and cops flooded the area, Chopper 4 video showed.

A senior law enforcement official with knowledge of the case says the attack appears to be domestic in nature, an isolated incident with no further threat to the neighboring community.

The oldest victim was a grandmother and cops are looking to question a relative of hers in connection with the deaths, the senior official said. There was no known history of domestic violence at the address, the official said.

A family member is believed to have left the home around 5 a.m. and was being sought by police for questioning, the official told News 4. It wasn't clear if the 22-year-old in custody was the family member in question.

All three women were believed to have lived at the three-unit home at the time they died.

Mayor Eric Adams stopped by the scene Friday afternoon to speak to investigators as they, and family members, try to piece together what happened. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death for each victim.

No arrests have yet been made. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.