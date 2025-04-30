Norwalk

22 people displaced in fire at multi-family home in Connecticut

By Angela Fortuna

Nearly two dozen people are displaced due to a fire that broke out in a multi-family home in Norwalk on Tuesday.

The fire department said they responded to a home on Lexington Avenue around 2:40 p.m.

People on the second and third floors were unaware of the fire and were quickly evacuated, according to crews.

Firefighters said the bulk of the fire came from the third floor. The fire was brought to a third alarm because of fire hydrant issues and the amount of people inside, officials said.

No injuries were reported. The Red Cross is helping 22 people that were displaced.

The Norwalk Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

