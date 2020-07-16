Nassau County

22 “Ghost” Guns, 1000s of Rounds of Ammo Found in Long Island Home, Cops Say

By Greg Cergol

NASSAU COUNTY PD 2
File image

Nassau Police are actively investigating a drug-selling operation out of a Farmingdale house with a massive cache of weapons, authorities said Thursday.

A Nassau PD spokesman tells News 4 they found 22 "ghost guns" (guns without commercial serial numbers), as well as thousands of rounds of ammunition and unknown quantities of chemicals at the home.

Three people are under arrest, police added.

Authorities are expected to elaborate on the find and the investigation later Thursday.

This is a developing story.

