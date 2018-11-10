What to Know A 22-year-old motorcycle driver and his 20-year-old female passenger died after they crashed into a van, police said

A 22-year-old motorcycle driver and his 20-year-old female passenger died after they crashed into a van, police said.

The man was driving the 2018 Suzuki DRZ motorcycle south on 43rd Avenue in Sunnyside, Queens early Saturday morning with the woman on the back of the motorcycle when he struck a Ford E-250 van traveling north on the avenue, the NYPD said.

Officers responding to a 911 call found the motorcycle driver and the woman unconscious and unresponsive in the roadway near 38th Street with severe body trauma around 3:35 a.m., police said.

They were taken to Elmhurst Hospital Center, where they were pronounced dead, according to police.

Police say the two, whose names weren’t immediately released, were traveling at a high speed down the one-way street.

The 27-year-old man driving the Ford van stayed at the scene and refused medical attention, the NYPD said.

No one has been arrested, and an investigation is ongoing.