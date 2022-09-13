21-Year-Old Woman in NY Lake Drowning That Killed Her 2 Brothers Has Died: Family

A 21-year-old woman who leaped into a New York lake along with her 18-year-old brother to help another family member who was struggling to stay afloat late last month has also died, relatives said in a GoFundMe post this week.

Nasrin Amin had been on life support since the Aug. 28 tragedy at White Lake in the Sullivan County town of Bethel claimed the lives of her brother, Basir Amin of Queens, and brother-in-law, 34-year-old Afrid Haider.

"Our dearest Nasrin is buried next to her brother Basir and brother-in-law Afrid Haider. This moment cannot be described in words, but only felt," the Monday post on the GoFundMe page read.

Nas -- or Nas, as family called her for short -- didn't know how to swim but jumped in to help her struggling brothers anyway, according to the Times Union. The two men died that August day. The young woman had been transferred to Bellevue Hospital in New York City but never regained consciousness, the paper reported. She passed away Saturday.

Nasrin Amin was buried next to her brother and brother-in-law in Long Island's Washington Memorial Park a day ago, The Times-Union said.

"Nasrin was an amazing person who had the most kind heart," older brother Faruque Amin told the Times Union. "She wanted to be a nurse and help people in any way she could. Her passion for helping others was unparalleled."

Now the family hopes to continue her effort to help. They plan to establish a nonprofit to foster water safety education and training, among other efforts, Faruque Amin said.

The siblings were on a family vacation, the Times Union reported, at White Lake on the afternoon of Sunday, Aug. 28, when Afrid Haider decided to go for a swim. He started to struggle, and Basir Amin jumped in after him. The Queens man also had trouble, and his sister went in to help. All three went under the water.

They never resurfaced.

Emergency responders pulled them out of what officers described as a "deep portion of the lake" after an unspecified period of time. Divers started CPR. Basir Amin was pronounced dead at a hospital, and the brother-in-law, Afrid Haider, died the next day. Nasrin Amin had been declared brain dead earlier this month, the Times Union said.

