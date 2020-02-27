21-Year FDNY Veteran Who Died From 9/11-Related Cancer to Be Laid to Rest

One of New York's bravest who died from 9/11-related pancreatic cancer will be laid to rest on Thursday.

Family and friends of Daniel Foley, a 21-year veteran of the FDNY, will gather at the Holy Family Church in New Rochelle to say their final goodbyes to the 46-year-old who died earlier this month.

Foley served with the FDNY's Rescue Company 3 and Ladder 49, both in the Bronx. He was cited 10 separate times for bravery. His brother, Tom, was a firefighter and he was killed in the World Trade Center attacks.

Sept. 11, 2001, was the day the lives of the Foley family changed forever and they say they will never forget the sacrifices that have been made.

In a statement, the Foley family said they are "determined to shed light on the continuing need for legislation, funding and public awareness to support those who continue the ﬁght today, tomorrow and for many years to come."

Foley is survived by his wife, Carrie Benedict Foley, and five children, Erin, Kiera, Brianne, Kendall and Thomas "TJ."