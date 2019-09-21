What to Know A 21-year-old woman was killed and 20-year-old man injured in New Windsor shooting, police say

Police say the shooter fled the apartment before authorities arrived

The woman's identity is being withheld until officials can notify family members

The police department says officers arrived to the Knox Village Apartment just after midnight Saturday morning where the 21-year-old woman was pronounced dead.

The second victim, a 20-year-old man, was taken to St. Luke's Newburgh Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The shooter, or shooters, responsible fled the apartment before authorities arrived, police said.

"This tragic shooting has taken a young life from us far too soon and it not only affects the family of the victim but it impacts our community as a whole," Chief Robert Doss said in a statement. "We are committed to catching those responisble for this heinous crime and bringing them to justice."

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call the New Windsor Police Department at 1-845-565-7000.