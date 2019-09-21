21-Year-Old Woman Killed in New Windsor Apartment Shooting; No Suspects Arrested: Police - NBC New York
21-Year-Old Woman Killed in New Windsor Apartment Shooting; No Suspects Arrested: Police

Police want to find the responsible parties who fled before authorities arrived

Published 6 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A 21-year-old woman was killed and 20-year-old man injured in New Windsor shooting, police say

    • Police say the shooter fled the apartment before authorities arrived

    • The woman's identity is being withheld until officials can notify family members

    One woman was killed and a man was injured in a late-night shooting in New Windsor, authorities say.

    The police department says officers arrived to the Knox Village Apartment just after midnight Saturday morning where the 21-year-old woman was pronounced dead.

    The second victim, a 20-year-old man, was taken to St. Luke's Newburgh Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

    The shooter, or shooters, responsible fled the apartment before authorities arrived, police said.

    "This tragic shooting has taken a young life from us far too soon and it not only affects the family of the victim but it impacts our community as a whole," Chief Robert Doss said in a statement. "We are committed to catching those responisble for this heinous crime and bringing them to justice."

    The woman's identity is being withheld until officials can notify family members.

    Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call the New Windsor Police Department at 1-845-565-7000.

