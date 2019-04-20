21-Year-Old Woman Dies After Manhattan Subway Strike - NBC New York
21-Year-Old Woman Dies After Manhattan Subway Strike

Published

    A 21-year-old woman is dead after being run over by the 6 train in Manhattan early Saturday morning, police said.

    Authorities received a call around 3 a.m. Saturday for a young woman struck by a southbound train. She was transported to Bellevue and pronounced dead at the hospital.

    Police said a review of footage from the scene indicated her death was not a crime and that her fall to the subway tracks was either an accident or intentional.

    There were no disruptions to service as of mid-morning Saturday from the incident.

