A 21-year-old woman is dead after being run over by the 6 train in Manhattan early Saturday morning, police said.

Authorities received a call around 3 a.m. Saturday for a young woman struck by a southbound train. She was transported to Bellevue and pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said a review of footage from the scene indicated her death was not a crime and that her fall to the subway tracks was either an accident or intentional.

There were no disruptions to service as of mid-morning Saturday from the incident.