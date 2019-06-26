What to Know A 21-year-old Queens bodega worker says he won't be going back to work after he was stabbed in a robbery attempt

One suspect who took $2,200 from the cash register has been arrested but police are searching for another who choked the worker

The victim spent five days in the intensive care unit at New York Presbyterian Hospital, his brother says

A 21-year-old bodega worker in Queens was choked and stabbed in a robbery attempt earlier this month and police are searching for one of the suspects.

NYPD says an unidentified man was caught on camera during the violent incident on June 15 at a store on 63rd Road. The victim was stacking newspapers when two men came inside and one of the suspects put him a chokehold, according to his brother who owns the establishment.

The worker was also stabbed in the neck after being dragged to the floor. The owner told NBC4 that his brother told him the suspects said they wanted to kill him.

One of the suspects, who has been arrested and charged on June 24, took $2,200 from the cash register before both of them fled the scene, police said. After they left, the victim crawled to the door and outside to get help, his brother said.

The victim spent five days in the intensive care unit at New York Presbyterian Hospital. He's expected to recover but his brother says he is traumatized by what happened and won't be going back to work.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).